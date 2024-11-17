Detroit Tigers Top Prospect Wins Arizona Fall League MVP By Making League History

Josue Briceño is your 2024 Arizona Fall League Joe Black MVP Award winner.



The #Tigers’ No. 9 prospect was the first player in league history to win a Triple Crown, slashing .403/.509/.867 with 10 HRs and 27 RBIs in 25 games: https://t.co/FvHfjRWphs pic.twitter.com/QxXXCvezVq