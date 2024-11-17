Detroit Tigers Top Prospect Wins Arizona Fall League MVP By Making League History
The Detroit Tigers capped an excellent season in 2024 with a trip to the American League Division Series, falling to the Cleveland Guardians.
Detroit rallied from being well under .500 in mid-August to making the playoffs thanks to a furious last 45 days of the season. The trip to the playoffs for Detroit ended up being one of the best stories of the entire year and helped reinvigorate a dormant fanbase.
The Tigers also figure to be an active team in free agency and could be ready to take an even bigger step in 2025. And while the major league roster is exciting and now has playoff experience, the minor leagues are also bearing some fruit as well.
Take No. 9 prospect (MLB.com) Josue Briceno, who just captured the Arizona Fall League MVP Award after a historic campaign.
Per MLB Pipeline on social media:
Josue Briceño is your 2024 Arizona Fall League Joe Black MVP Award winner.
The #Tigers’ No. 9 prospect was the first player in league history to win a Triple Crown, slashing .403/.509/.867 with 10 HRs and 27 RBIs in 25 games: https://atmlb.com/40KOa2R
The 20-year-old Briceno joined the Tigers in 2022 as part of the international signing class. He is a catcher/first baseman from Venezuela. He is the second player in Tigers history to take home the AFL MVP Award, joining Chris Shelton back in 2004.
That note came from an MLB.com story on Briceno.
He hit .278 this season for Class-A Lakeland. He had two homers and 22 RBI in 40 games.
