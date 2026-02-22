Rhys Hoskins Deal with Guardians Shakes Up Right-Handed Hitter Market

On Sunday, another right-handed hitter came off the board in free agency. Veteran first baseman Rhys Hoskins signed a minor league deal with the Cleveland Guardians.

Obviously, this isn't a huge move or one that is going to make a lot of headlines, but it does have an effect on the rest of the market for right-handed hitters. Hoskins struggled in his two seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, hitting just .237 in 2025 and losing his job as the starting first baseman to Andrew Vaughn.

Here is what the rest of the market looks like and who else could come off the board before Opening Day.

Where things stand after Rhys Hoskins signing

Sep 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins (12) follows through on his RBI single against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images1 | Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

There aren't that many options left unfortunately, but it has been a very slow-moving offseason, so it may not be long before some other right-handed bats find fits. There are still teams in need of some right-handed thump on their rosters, and while the options are thin, it wouldn't be a surprise to see some other players sign soon.

Outfielders Tommy Pham and Randal Grichuk are still available, even after the start of spring training games. So are Starling Marte and Hunter Renfroe. The Brewers could use one of those four options as a right-handed platoon bat off the bench. That would add depth to their roster.

Another option that is still available is veteran Justin Turner, who is 41 years old and isn't quite as versatile as he used to be, but could provide some pop off the bench for a contender in need of some power.

It's also possible that some of these players will remain unsigned on Opening Day, due to how slowly the offseason market has moved and could possibly continue to move.

It might not be a stretch to see some of them sign minor league deals at this point now that Opening Day is fast approaching. It will be interesting to see how the rest of the market plays out now that Hoskins has signed.

It won't be anything earth-shattering with all of the big names now off the market, but there is still a chance for some activity to take place before the 2026 season kicks off. The market is quite thin at this point in the offseason.

