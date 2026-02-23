MLB Outfield Market Outlook After Michael Conforto Cubs Deal

The Chicago Cubs picked up a key free agent on Monday morning, signing veteran outfielder Michael Conforto. The market is now much thinner as the offseason draws to a close and spring training continues. All of the big-name options, save for Lucas Giolito have signed new contracts.

But there are still a few mid-tier free agents that are left unsigned, so there could very well be some activity in the coming weeks leading up to Opening Day. Here is a quick look at where the outfield market stands after the Conforto signing and who could come off the board next.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

What's next for the outfield market?

Sep 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Tommy Pham (28) hits an RBI single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

There are still some teams that could use some help in the outfield. Even after signing Ramon Urias as their right-handed bench bat, the Cubs' archrivals, the St. Louis Cardinals could use a right-handed hitting outfielder with some power, and there are four options that would fit that need.

Veterans Tommy Pham, Randal Grichuk, Starling Marte and Hunter Renfroe could be had on one-year deals. Perhaps those players could end up with non-contending teams and be trade chips at the deadline.

On the left-handed hitting side, Jason Heyward, Alex Verdugo and Jesse Winker are still out there. For some players, it might just take a little longer to find new homes. With a slow-moving free agent market, it's not too much of a stretch to assume that some may go unsigned or potentially find places to play after Opening Day.

There aren't really any big names left on the market at this point, especially in terms of outfielders, so it should be interesting to see what happens next. It's been a slow market for outfielders and may continue to be in the weeks leading up to Opening Day.

But injuries could potentially lead to teams scrambling to fill holes, and that is where some of the remaining free agent outfielders could come into play, even for a non-contending club.

There is still a little bit of time before Opening Day, but free agency obviously does not have a deadline, so it could stretch into the season a little bit.

We'll see if any teams feel the need to shore up their outfield groups with a veteran addition or two.

More MLB: Rhys Hoskins Deal with Guardians Shakes Up Right-Handed Hitter Market