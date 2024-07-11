Detroit Tigers Trade Candidate Joins Great Team History in Elite Thursday Start

Most strikeouts by a @tigers pitcher through their first 16 games of a season:

131- Max Scherzer (2013)

125- Mickey Lolich (1969)

124- Justin Verlander (2009)

119- Scherzer (2014)

118- Jack Flaherty (2024 via 4 in 6 IP as part of today's 10-1 win vs CLE)

118- Matthew Boyd (2019)