Detroit Tigers Use Historic Rally to Advance to American League Division Series
The Detroit Tigers continued their improbable playoff run on Wednesday afternoon by beating the Houston Astros in the American League wild card round.
Detroit, who was eight games under .500 in August, has now advanced to the American League Divisional Series. It's their first trip to the playoffs since the 2014 season.
The Tigers needed some late-inning magic in this one, scoring four times in the bottom of the eighth inning to pull out the 5-2 victory.
With the win, the Tigers accomplished some very rare franchise history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
this was the Tigers’ first postseason win when trailing entering the 8th since 1987 ALCS G3
they had lost 21 consecutive such postseason games
DET’s only other such PS wins: 1935 WS G3, 1934 WS G2
The big blow in this game came from an Andy Ibanez bases-clearing triple. It came off Astros high-priced offseason acquisition Josh Hader,
On the mound, Detroit got a solid outing from seven different pitchers in the win. After trading away Jack Flaherty at the trade deadline and after demoting Kenta Maeda to the bullpen, the Tigers don't really have an established starter behind Tarik Skubal. These bullpen games have become common for manager AJ Hinch over the last two months.
Detroit will take on the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS, which is set to begin Saturday. These two teams obviously know each other well, as they both reside in the American League Central.
First pitch is set for 1:08 p.m. ET. We know that Tanner Bibee will pitch for Cleveland.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.