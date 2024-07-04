Detroit Tigers Use Power Surge Not Seen in 70 Years of Baseball History on Wednesday
The Detroit Tigers routed the Minnesota Twins 9-2 on Wednesday night at Target Field in Minneapolis.
With the win, the underwhelming Tigers are 39-47 on the year while the Twins are an impressive 48-38 despite the loss. Minnesota currently occupies the No. 2 spot in the American League wild card picture.
In addition to simply getting the win, the Tigers put together an offensive performance not seen in the last 70 years of baseball history, according to @OptaSTATS:
The @Tigers are the first MLB team to hit at least 4 home runs, 3 triples and a grand slam in a game since the Yankees did so against the St. Louis Browns on May 3, 1951.
The Tigers got a grand slam from catcher Carson Kelly, a home run from Riley Greene, a homer from Wenceel Perez and a homer from Matt Vierling. Greene, Colt Keith and Akil Baddoo also hit triples as part of the 11-hit effort.
It was a nice breakout performance from Detroit, who like most teams in baseball these days, struggle offensively. Greene and Perez are hitting .260 now for the season, which is the highest average of any player in that Tigers lineup from Wednesday.
The Tigers and Twins will wrap up their series on the Thursday, July 4 holiday with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. ET.
Veteran pitcher Kenta Maeda, a former Twin, will pitch for Detroit while righty Bailey Ober goes for Minnesota. Maeda is 2-4 with a 5.76 ERA while Ober is 7-4.
