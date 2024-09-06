Fastball

Detroit Tigers Youngster Hits Grand Slam Which Made Recent Team History on Thursday

The Detroit Tigers earned a dramatic comeback win on Thursday against the San Diego Padres thanks to a historic late grand slam by Parker Meadows.

Brady Farkas

Detroit Tigers center fielder Parker Meadows (22) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Sept 5.
Detroit Tigers center fielder Parker Meadows (22) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Sept 5. / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Down to their final strike on Thursday, the Detroit Tigers scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to stun the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Tigers outfielder Parker Meadows hit a go-ahead grand slam to turn a 3-0 deficit into a 4-3 lead, which ultimately turned into a 4-3 victory.

With the win, the Tigers are now 71-70 on the season. As a result, they are 5.0 games back of the third and final wild card spot in the American League. Given that the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals play each other this weekend, there is opportunity for the Tigers to gain more games in the standings and get closer.

The Meadows grand slam was both dramatic and historic, as it joined a small group in the recent team record books.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

PARKER MEADOWS

OFF 100.7 MPH

2nd-fastest pitch a Tigers player has homered off of in the pitch-tracking era (2008) (9/7/18 Jeimer Candelario 102.1 mph)

Meadows, a former top prospect, is hitting .225 this season with six homers and 17 RBI. He has nine stolen bases, runs well and also plays solid defense. Back in August, he had a game-saving home run robbery to help the Tigers beat the Seattle Mariners in Seattle.

Detroit will be back in action on Friday when they take on the Oakland Athletics in Oakland. Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal will pitch for Detroit against righty Mitch Spence.

Skubal is 16-4 with a 2.51 ERA. First pitch is 9:40 p.m. ET.

Brady Farkas

