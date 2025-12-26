Where Mariners Stand On Trading For Star Infielder, Calling Up Colt Emerson

The Seattle Mariners have some interesting long-term decisions to make when building this year's roster.

After missing out on re-signing Jorge Polanco, who jumped to the New York Mets in free agency, the Mariners have been closely tied to a pair of big-name trade candidates: St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan and Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte.

Meanwhile, the Mariners have three young infielders who could compete for opening day jobs at either second base, third base, or both: Cole Young, Ben Williamson, and Colt Emerson. And it's the third they need to keep in mind when making decisions of any magnitude.

What Mariners do affects Emerson: Insider

ESPN insider Jeff Passan was recently asked what other moves he expects from the Mariners this offseason after re-signing first baseman Josh Naylor and shoring up the left-handed side of the bullpen with the acquisition of Jose A. Ferrer.

"I’m not sure there’s another big swing left," wrote Passan. "At the same time, if the market is going in the wrong direction for players and the right fit slips between the cracks, maybe the Mariners spring for the luxury.

"Ownership never has shown much of a willingness to do that, so perhaps it’s wishful thinking and they head into next year with a team that will be favored to win the West. Could they use more? Of course. Am I OK breaking in Colt Emerson now? Sure am."

Emerson, the 20-year-old left-handed masher, has only played nine minor-league games at second base and 15 at third, but J.P. Crawford will remain the starting shortstop for now. He also finished the season with just six games played at the Triple-A level.

Passan's notion about "luxury" can be applied to either free agents (bringing back Eugenio Suárez?) or trades. Donovan, in particular, seems like the most attainable star for the Mariners the rest of the way, but that's far from a guarantee it happens.

Long-term, the Mariners will have to find a way to work in Emerson, who is a piece other teams have to be insanely jealous about Seattle having. Short-term, though, they know every move they make elsewhere on the roster could affect his development, and they just don't know if it's positive or negative.

