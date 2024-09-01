Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll Makes Statcast History With Inside-the-Park Home Run
The Los Angeles Dodgers may have slugged three home runs in the first inning Saturday night, but Corbin Carroll wasn't about to let those go unanswered.
Carroll was leading off the bottom of the first for the Arizona Diamondbacks, who found themselves in an early 3-0 hole. Carroll, who had already racked up four home runs in his last four games, crushed a 1-1 changeup off Gavin Stone, looking to go yard again.
The ball went 417 feet to straightaway center, but failed to clear the fence. Still, veteran center fielder Kevin Kiermaier missed a leaping grab at the wall and gave Carroll the opportunity to go for extra bases.
Carroll had his sights set on home plate, and he wound up making it all the way around for a standup inside-the-park homer. His 14.32-second home-to-home time is the seventh-fastest in the Statcast era, which dates back to 2015.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Carroll owns two of the 10 fastest home-to-home times under Statcast. The only other player with multiple appearances on the top 10 list is Byron Buxton.
Carroll ranks 15th among qualified players in Baseball Savant's sprint speed metric since 2015 at 29.9 feet per second.
Carroll hasn't been quite as dangerous on the basepaths in 2024 as he was in 2023, when he stole 54 bases on 59 tries. This season, he is 22-for-28 on stolen base attempts.
Across the board, Carroll's numbers has dropped from last year, when he won NL Rookie of the Year, placed fifth in NL MVP voting and led the Diamondbacks to their second World Series appearance in franchise history. He finished 2023 batting .285 with 35 home runs, 30 doubles, 10 triples, 76 RBI, an .868 OPS and a 5.4 WAR.
So far this season, Carroll is batting .228 with 19 home runs, 17 doubles, 12 triples, 63 RBI, a .741 OPS and a 2.3 WAR.
Carroll has certainly turned things around over the past few weeks, though, batting .301 with 10 home runs, 22 RBI and an 1.130 OPS in his 19 games played since Aug. 10. Up to that point, Carroll had been batting .215 with nine home runs, 41 RBI and a .673 OPS through 113 games.
For as electric as Carroll has been as of late, he finished Saturday 1-for-3 in the Diamondbacks' eventual 8-6 loss. Now, Arizona will need to fend off Los Angeles on Sunday in order to avoid a sweep.
First pitch from Chase Field is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.
