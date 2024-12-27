Elly De La Cruz of Cincinnati Reds Joined Extremely Rare History in Breakout 2024
The Cincinnati Reds missed the playoffs in 2024, but they did have several exciting things happen to their organization. Hunter Greene continued to show ace-like qualities on the mound, Terry Francona was just hired as manager and shortstop Elly De La Cruz showed why he's one of the most exciting players in all of baseball.
De La Cruz is coming off a great season in 2024. He led baseball in steals with 67, and for a while, he was on pace to steal 100 bases. In addition to his baserunning prowess, he also hit 25 homers and hit .259, showing his ability to make more consistent contact. He made his first All-Star Game and looks like he'll pair with Matt McLain to make a very exciting middle-infield tandem for years to come.
As part of his base stealing skillset, De La Cruz also joined a rare group in baseball history.
Per @CodifyBaseball:
Elly De La Cruz in 2024 became only the 11th big leaguer in history to steal third base 20 or more times in one season.
De La Cruz just unlocks a whole other gear for the Reds offensively, and it's something that Francona will undoubtedly continue to utilize in 2025.
Cincinnati hasn't made the playoffs since the COVID 2020 season and hasn't won the World Series since 1990. Francona won the World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2004 and 2007. In addition to his success with the Red Sox, he's also managed the Philadelphia Phillies and Cleveland Guardians. He took Cleveland to the World Series in 2016.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.