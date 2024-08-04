Former Boston Red Sox Utility Player Makes Incredible Baseball History on Saturday
The Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Oakland Athletics 10-0 on Saturday night in Oakland. The win moved Los Angeles to 64-47 while the loss dropped the A's to 46-66.
While the game will be most remembered for Shohei Ohtani stealing three bases to register a 30-30 season, and Jack Flaherty making a solid debut for his new team, it should also be remembered for the bit of awesome baseball history provided by former Boston Red Sox utility player Enrique Hernandez.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Kiké Hernández of the @Dodgers is the only MLB player in the modern era to have 3+ hits at the plate and pitch in relief in a shutout victory.
Hernandez went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and then took the mound for the bottom of the ninth inning as a way to preserve the Dodgers bullpen. He allowed just one hit and had no walks and no strikeouts.
The 32-year-old Hernandez is hitting .208 for the season with six homers and 21 RBI. He's a .237 lifetime hitter over his career, which spans 11 years with the Houston Astros, Miami Marlins, Dodgers and Red Sox. He spent 2.5 years with the Red Sox, helping them reach the ALCS in 2021. He hit 20 homers that season in what was one of the best offensive seasons of his career.
He battled injury for most of 2022 and was traded back to the Dodgers during the 2023 season.
The Dodgers will take on the Athletics again on Sunday afternoon while the Red Sox will play the Texas Rangers.
