Former Washington Nationals Star Has Now Done Something Never Seen in Baseball History
Former Washington Nationals star Juan Soto has now accomplished something that no player in baseball history ever has.
Now playing for the New York Yankees, Soto hit his 30th homer of the season in a Sunday win, which brought him to the historic feat.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
With his 30th home run of the season yesterday, Juan Soto became the first player in MLB history to hit 30+ home runs in a season for three different teams prior to turning 26.
One of the best hitters in all of baseball, Soto hit 34 homers for the Nationals in 2019. He also hit 35 homers for the San Diego Padres in 2023, and now has 30 (and counting) with the Yankees.
Just a special player, Soto made his debut for the Nationals during the 2018 season at the age of 19. He helped lead Washington to a World Series title in that 2019 season and earned All-Star nods for the Nats in both 2021 and 2022.
Because they couldn't sign him to a long-term deal, the Nationals ended up trading him to the Padres during the 2022 season. The Padres flipped him to the Yankees this past offseason.
At the age of 25, Soto is already a World Series champ, a four-time All-Star, a batting champion, a four-time Silver Slugger and a Home Run Derby champion.
He'll be a free agent at the end of the 2024 season and should command the biggest contract in baseball history, outside of Shohei Ohtani.
