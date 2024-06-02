Houston Astros' Power Hitter Moves Up Historic Home Run List
The Houston Astros beat the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night, 5-2, at MinuteMaid Park. With the win, Houston is now 26-33. The Twins are now 32-26 after the loss.
Offensively, Houston was carried by slugger Yordan Alvarez, who went 3-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI. He now has 11 homers this season, and he moved up a historic list in home run history with the effort:
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most multi-HR games in first 540 career games:
Ralph Kiner: 20
Yordan Alvarez: 18
Bob Horner: 18
One of the most feared hitters in all of baseball, Alvarez is now hitting .283 with the 11 homers and 25 RBI. Since making his debut in 2019, Alvarez now has 140 homers and 405 career RBI.
At 26 years old, Alvarez is a two-time All-Star, a Rookie of the Year winner, a Silver Slugger and a World Series champion, having also won ALCS MVP in 2022.
The Astros enter play on Sunday at 6.5 games back in the American League West and if they are going to get back in the race over the course of the summer, Alvarez is exactly the kind of hitter who can get hot enough to carry a lineup.
The two teams will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m. ET.
Simeon Woods-Richardson pitches for the Twins while Hunter Brown gets the ball for Houston. Woods-Richardson is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA for the AL Central contenders. Brown is 1-5 with a 6.39 ERA for the Astros.
