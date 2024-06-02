Fastball

Houston Astros' Power Hitter Moves Up Historic Home Run List

The Houston Astros beat the Minnesota Twins on Saturday as slugger Yordan Alvarez moved up a historic list in home run history.

Brady Farkas

Jun 1, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) crosses home plate after hitting a home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 1, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) crosses home plate after hitting a home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports / Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Astros beat the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night, 5-2, at MinuteMaid Park. With the win, Houston is now 26-33. The Twins are now 32-26 after the loss.

Offensively, Houston was carried by slugger Yordan Alvarez, who went 3-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI. He now has 11 homers this season, and he moved up a historic list in home run history with the effort:

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

most multi-HR games in first 540 career games:

Ralph Kiner: 20
Yordan Alvarez: 18
Bob Horner: 18

One of the most feared hitters in all of baseball, Alvarez is now hitting .283 with the 11 homers and 25 RBI. Since making his debut in 2019, Alvarez now has 140 homers and 405 career RBI.

At 26 years old, Alvarez is a two-time All-Star, a Rookie of the Year winner, a Silver Slugger and a World Series champion, having also won ALCS MVP in 2022.

The Astros enter play on Sunday at 6.5 games back in the American League West and if they are going to get back in the race over the course of the summer, Alvarez is exactly the kind of hitter who can get hot enough to carry a lineup.

The two teams will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m. ET.

Simeon Woods-Richardson pitches for the Twins while Hunter Brown gets the ball for Houston. Woods-Richardson is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA for the AL Central contenders. Brown is 1-5 with a 6.39 ERA for the Astros.

Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 