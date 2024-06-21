Jarren Duran and David Hamilton Making Some Unique History For Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox are rolling, having won five straight games heading into Friday night. At 40-35, they are just 1.0 game back in the American League wild card race. With the trade deadline looming, the Sox look like a team worth investing in for new Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow.
Part of the reason the Sox have been able to get to this point is the play of leadoff hitter Jarren Duran. The electric outfielder, who is likely to make the All-Star Game this year, is putting up awesome numbers in spite of the injuries to Trevor Story and Triston Casas which have limited the rest of the lineup. Duran is hitting .277 with six homers, 33 RBI and 19 stolen bases. He's riding the heels of a 10-game hitting streak.
Furthermore, the 27-year-old has been available, which is a huge thing for a Sox team that has seen Story, Casas, Masataka Yoshida and Tyler O'Neill spend time on the injured list.
Per @SoxNotes on social media:
Most recent Red Sox players to start each of the team’s first 75 games of a season:
Jarren Duran (first 75 in 2024)
Adrian Gonzalez (first 85 in 2011)
Mo Vaughn (first 77 in 1998)
Mo Vaughn (first 99 in 1996)
Mike Greenwell (first 86 in 1989)
Dwight Evans (first 81 in 1988)
Any time you do something that hasn't been done in 13 years of team history, that's impressive. In the era of load management and days off, Duran has been out there every single game.
Furthermore, another reason that the Sox have been able to hold together this year is the play of David Hamilton. The shortstop, who frustrated fans during his Sox tenure in 2023, has been immensely helpful in 2024, hitting .288 with four homers, 13 RBI and 20 stolen bases. He was acquired in the 2022 trade that sent Hunter Renfroe to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Also per @SoxNotes:
Red Sox to steal 20+ bases in their first 50 games of a season:
David Hamilton (2024)
Jacoby Ellsbury (2009)
Jacoby Ellsbury (2008)
(That’s it.)
The running game has been a huge part of the team's resurgence. Boston stole a team-record nine bases last Sunday against the New York Yankees.
The Red Sox will take on the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night at 7:10 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.