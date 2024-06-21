Jarren Duran and David Hamilton Making Some Unique History For Boston Red Sox

Most recent Red Sox players to start each of the team’s first 75 games of a season:



Jarren Duran (first 75 in 2024)

Adrian Gonzalez (first 85 in 2011)

Mo Vaughn (first 77 in 1998)

Mo Vaughn (first 99 in 1996)

Mike Greenwell (first 86 in 1989)

Dwight Evans (first 81 in 1988)