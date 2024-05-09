Juan Soto Joins Babe Ruth in MLB History Books After New York Yankees' Latest Win
The New York Yankees have a pretty solid track record when it comes to trading for historic sluggers, and they certainly hit on another deal this past offseason.
Juan Soto came over from the San Diego Padres in December, only a year after he got traded away by the Washington Nationals. Soto was a 25-year-old three-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger when the Yankees picked him up, and he has continued to mash in his first few weeks with his new club.
New York beat the Houston Astros on Wednesday, thanks in large part to Soto's bat. He went 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBI, powering his team to a 9-4 win.
As it stands, the Yankees are tied for the most wins in the entire American League with 25. Soto, meanwhile, is batting .338 with a 1.023 OPS and 2.1 WAR.
According to OptaSTATS, Soto is the first MLB player to record 49 hits, 33 RBI, 26 walks, nine home runs, four stolen bases and 25 team wins in the first 38 games of a season since Babe Ruth in 1926. Soto and Ruth are now the only players to put up that stat line since RBI became an official stat in 1920.
Joining Ruth in the history books is no trivial feat. He was, after all, the home run king for 39 years, and remains one of baseball's most iconic figures.
Ruth also won four World Series championships with the Yankees, and that was after winning three with the Boston Red Sox. Soto already won one World Series with the Nationals, and if he can manage to match that total while in pinstripes, New York's front office and fanbase will surely be satisfied with their latest trade.
There is still plenty of time before the postseason arrives, though, and plenty of time for Soto to continue racking up wild stats.
The Yankees and Astros continue their series in the Bronx at 5:05 p.m. ET on Thursday.
