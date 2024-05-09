Juan Soto Joins Babe Ruth in MLB History Books After New York Yankees' Latest Win

Juan Soto in 38 games for the @Yankees this season:



49 hits, 33 RBI, 26 walks, 9 HR, 4 SB, 25 wins



Since RBI became an official stat in 1920, the only other MLB player (on any team) to reach all of those numbers over his first 38 games of a season was Babe Ruth in 1926. pic.twitter.com/oTlZ5GMMQ1