New York Yankees' Juan Soto Breaks Mickey Mantle's Walks Record Before Age of 26
For as dangerous as his bat has been so far this season, New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto has been just as effective keeping it on his shoulder.
Soto went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run in the Yankees' 5-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. The walk Soto drew in the top of the fourth led to a run, and neither team scored for the rest of the night after he crossed home plate.
It also marked Soto's 29th base on balls through 43 games this season, as well as the 669th walk of his MLB career. Soto led the National League in walks with 145 in 2021, 135 in 2022 and 132 in 2023.
Since he made his MLB debut in 2018, no one is within 137 walks of Soto.
The 25-year-old outfielder also made history with his latest walk Tuesday, which was as inevitable as it was notable.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Soto just passed Yankees legend Mickey Mantle for most career walks before turning 26 years old since at least 1901. Considering he doesn't turn 26 until October 25, it was only a matter of time before Soto broke Mantle's record, but it was an impressive achievement nonetheless.
The former Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres star also leads the AL in on-base percentage this season, thanks in large part to his constant walks. He is batting .313 with nine home runs, 34 RBI, four stolen bases, a .947 OPS and a 1.8 WAR.
At this pace, it certainly seems like the Yankees were right to trade for Soto this past offseason. Anyone who passes Mickey Mantle on an all-time leaderboard has serious talent, and now it's just a matter of whether or not New York can extend the young outfielder.
Soto and the Yankees will face the Twins again on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.