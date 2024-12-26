Fastball

Juan Soto Put Together Historic 2024 Season, Joining Incredible Group of Legends

Before Juan Soto signed his 15-year mega deal this offseason, he was joining a group of Hall of Fame talents in some amazing baseball history.

Brady Farkas

New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto poses for photos during his introductory press conference at Citi Field on Dec 12.
New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto poses for photos during his introductory press conference at Citi Field on Dec 12. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

As we get ready to turn the calendar to 2025, it's time to reflect back on the year that was in 2024. Sarah Langs of MLB.com put together a list of some historic accomplishments this season, and it's a rather incredible group.

Featured prominently in that group? Outfielder Juan Soto, who just signed with the New York Mets but spent the 2024 campaign with the New York Yankees.

Soto entered the season with 160 career home runs and played the entire regular season at age 25. On Sept. 17, he became the eighth player tor each 200 homers before turning 26, joining Jimmie Foxx, Eddie Mathews, Alex Rodriguez, Mel Ott, Mickey Mantle, Albert Pujols and Frank Robinson. Soto’s 640 career walks entering the year were most in MLB history before turning 25 and second-most before turning 26, behind Mantle’s 668. He drew No. 669 on May 14 and finished with 769, setting the bar for that pre-26 record even higher.

Soto hit 41 homers and drove in 109 runs this season for the Yankees, who advanced all the way to the World Series. Soto was an All-Star yet again and finished third in the American League MVP race.

All that productivity led him to the 15-year, $765 million deal that he just signed with the Mets. He'll join Francisco Lindor in the middle of the Mets lineup and his absence will feature prominently in the Yankees' lineup. The Yankees recently traded for Cody Bellinger with the hope of alleviating some of Soto's loss.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History