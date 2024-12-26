Juan Soto Put Together Historic 2024 Season, Joining Incredible Group of Legends
As we get ready to turn the calendar to 2025, it's time to reflect back on the year that was in 2024. Sarah Langs of MLB.com put together a list of some historic accomplishments this season, and it's a rather incredible group.
Featured prominently in that group? Outfielder Juan Soto, who just signed with the New York Mets but spent the 2024 campaign with the New York Yankees.
Soto entered the season with 160 career home runs and played the entire regular season at age 25. On Sept. 17, he became the eighth player tor each 200 homers before turning 26, joining Jimmie Foxx, Eddie Mathews, Alex Rodriguez, Mel Ott, Mickey Mantle, Albert Pujols and Frank Robinson. Soto’s 640 career walks entering the year were most in MLB history before turning 25 and second-most before turning 26, behind Mantle’s 668. He drew No. 669 on May 14 and finished with 769, setting the bar for that pre-26 record even higher.
Soto hit 41 homers and drove in 109 runs this season for the Yankees, who advanced all the way to the World Series. Soto was an All-Star yet again and finished third in the American League MVP race.
All that productivity led him to the 15-year, $765 million deal that he just signed with the Mets. He'll join Francisco Lindor in the middle of the Mets lineup and his absence will feature prominently in the Yankees' lineup. The Yankees recently traded for Cody Bellinger with the hope of alleviating some of Soto's loss.
