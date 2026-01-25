Padres Sign 27-Year-Old Speedster After Mariners Departure

The Seattle Mariners' recent roster management left infielder Samad Taylor without a job.

Taylor played most of the last two seasons with Triple-A Tacoma, but he did play seven games on the major league roster. He was designated for assignment on Jan. 15 when Seattle added right-handed pitcher Yosver Zulueta in a trade, and elected free agency earlier this week.

Losing a 40-man roster spot in the middle of the offseason can be tricky. Fortunately for Taylor, though, he quickly found a spot with a new ballclub.

Taylor joining San Diego Padres

According to a report from MassLive's Chris Cotillo, Taylor signed a minor-league deal with the San Diego Padres. The deal includes an invite to spring training, where the 27-year-old would seemingly be in a tight competition for one of the final spots on San Diego's bench.

Taylor's best attribute is his speed, and he's been able to show it off much more frequently at the Triple-A level than in the majors. In 38 major league games, he's stolen eight bases. In two full seasons for the Tacoma Rainiers, he just racked up 94 thefts in total.

Seattle seemed to be content to allow youngsters Ben Williamson, Cole Young, and Colt Emerson compete for roster spots in spring training, and that's not even accounting for a possible addition, such as St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan or free-agent third baseman Eugenio Suárez.

Taylor's offense at the Triple-A level took a major step forward this past season, as his OPS jumped from .732 in 2024 to .839 in 2025. He hit 17 home runs in 137 games, and he drew 73 walks to 123 strikeouts. He also had a career-high 1.25 ground ball to fly ball ratio, which probably isn't the worst idea for someone with his speed.

The Mariners didn't seem to think Taylor had a big-league future, but perhaps with the Padres, he can change that narrative. If that happens, Seattle at least won't have to see much of him in the National League.

