Kansas City Royals Extend Historic Streak With ALDS Game 2 Win Over New York Yankees
The Kansas City Royals entered Monday trailing the New York Yankees 1-0 in the ALDS, but recent history suggested that they need not have worried about going down 2-0.
Kansas City ultimately earned a victory at Yankee Stadium on Monday night, scoring four runs in the fourth inning and never looking back. The Royals fended off a late push from the Yankees in the bottom of the ninth and held on to win 4-2.
While the win didn't seem like a foregone conclusion in a vaccuum, it falls in line with what the Royals have achieved over the past decade. Dating back to the 2014 playoffs, the Royals have won eight consecutive Game 2s.
As noted by MLB.com's Sarah Langs, that is tied for the longest Game 2 winning streak in postseason history. The Atlanta Braves also won eight straight Game 2s between 2001 and 2013.
The Royals' streak started in the 2014, when they swept the Los Angeles Angels in the ALDS and the Baltimore Orioles in the ALCS. Even though they lost to the San Francisco Giants in the World Series, they naturally won Game 2 of the seven-game bout.
In 2015, Kansas City beat the Houston Astros in the ALDS, the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALCS and the New York Mets in the World Series, winning Game 2 each and every time.
The Royals swept the Orioles in a best-of-three AL Wild Card Series just last week, before besting the Yankees and tying the Game 2 record in the Bronx on Monday.
Since the Royals suffered through a 28-year playoff drought from 1986 to 2013, they haven't lost a Game 2 since the 1985 World Series. They did go on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games that same Fall Classic, though, meaning both of the franchise's championships have come in the wake of their last Game 2 defeat.
The Royals and Yankees are heading back to Kansas City for Game 3, which is scheduled to get underway at 7:08 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
While the Royals went on a five-game winning streak in Game 3s between 1985 and 2014, they lost all three of their Game 3s in 2015.
