Kansas City Royals Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. Does Something Not Seen in 89 Years of History
The Kansas City Royals put together an amazing year in 2024. One year after going 56-106, the Royals made the playoffs, advancing all the way to the American League Division Series. The Royals made improvements in several key areas, namely the starting rotation, but they also got a superhuman year from shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.
One of the best players in baseball, he hit .332 to win the American League batting title. He had 32 homers, 109 RBI and 45 doubles, leading the majors in hits with 211. Witt Jr. added 31 stolen bases. He's already captured a Gold Glove Award and a Silver Slugger Award this offseason and he's guaranteed a top-three finish in the American League MVP Award voting.
He is projected to finish second in that race, behind Aaron Judge and in front of Juan Soto, both of the New York Yankees.
Furthermore, there was this note from Codify Baseball on social media:
Bobby Witt Jr.'s OPS+ this season was the highest single season mark by an MLB shortstop with at least 120 games played since 1935.
As Witt Jr. continues to assert himself, the Royals figure to be dangerous again in 2025. With him, Salvador Perez and Vinnie Pasquantino, the Royals have three anchors in the middle of the order. Furthermore, Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo make up one of the best 1-2 punches of any rotation in the AL.
Kansas City is expected to be active again this offseason, and they've already re-signed right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha to a three-year deal.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.