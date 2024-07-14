Kansas City Royals Star on Hall of Fame Track Based on History
One of the most impactful players of the last decade, Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is looking more and more likely to eventually end up in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote on Sunday about Perez's place in baseball history and how he stacks up to other Hall of Fame catchers.
Will Royals catcher Salvador Perez end up in Cooperstown? He's one of seven catchers in baseball history with at least 1,500 hits, 260 home runs and nine All-Star selections.
The other six are in the Hall of Fame.
The 34-year-old Perez has made the All-Star team again this year, representing the American League. He's hitting .279 for the resurgent Royals, who are working to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season. He also has 16 homers, 61 RBI and .809 OPS.
Lifetime, he's a .267 hitter. He's a four-time Silver Slugger and a five-time Gold Glover. Furthermore, he was World Series MVP back in 2015 when the Royals defeated the New York Mets to capture their last title.
The Royals will finish out the first half of the regular season on Sunday afternoon when they visit the Boston Red Sox at 1:35 p.m. ET.
Right-hander Brady Singer will pitch for Kansas City while youngster Bryan Bello goes for Boston. Singer is 5-5 with a 2.93 ERA on the year while Bello is 9-5 despite owning a 5.40 ERA. He had 11 strikeouts in his last time out against the A's.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.