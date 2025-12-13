Details Of Mets' Jorge Polanco Heist Will Infuriate Mariners Fans

There's really only one way most teams lose their top free-agent targets, and the Seattle Mariners followed that playbook to a T.

On Saturday, news broke that Jorge Polanco, the Mariners' self-professed No. 1 remaining target in free agency, was in agreement on a two-year, $40 million deal with the New York Mets. The move leaves Seattle with a hole in the middle of the order, and it means Polanco left a team that had a special bond and a lot of major accomplishments this past season.

That could only mean one thing, which was quickly confirmed on Saturday: The Mariners were outbid by their big-market, cross-country tormentors.

Mariners were outbid by Mets

According to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, Seattle also came in with a two-year offer for Polanco, and Polanco chose the money over staying with the Mariners, who were his top choice.

"Seattle was Polanco’s No. 1 choice and he was “very torn” on the decision, but ultimately chose the best deal," wrote Jude. "The Mariners had also offered a two-year deal, but did not match the Mets’ offer. The Mariners’ exact dollar figure is not known."

Sometimes, it's worth waiting to find out what the exact offer was before passing judgment on a team's pursuit. But all the information we need to form an opinion in this case is that the Mets offered more, whether it was $100 more or $20 million.

It's a story that's become all too familiar to the majority of the sport's fan bases: When a team like the Mets or Los Angeles Dodgers sets its mind to poaching a free agent, the incumbent often isn't willing or able to match the offer.

Polanco was sitting right there for the Mariners to bring back, but he performed so well this year that he was bound to have other suitors. There's always room for debate as to whether the Mariners could hang with teams like the Mets in free-agent bidding wars, but the past examples suggest they simply don't.

