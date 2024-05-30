Kansas City Royals' Seth Lugo Continues Cy Young Push With Another Historic Gem
In case it wasn't clear enough already, Kansas City Royals right-hander Seth Lugo cemented himself as a true contender for the AL Cy Young on Wednesday.
Lugo was making his 12th start of the year, going head-to-head with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. In 6.0 innings of work, Lugo allowed just one earned run.
Even though he gave up six hits and three walks with just five strikeouts, the 34-year-old limited the damage and set the stage for the Royals to win 6-1.
According to OptaSTATS, Lugo is now the second pitcher in the modern era to win his first six road starts of a season while allowing either zero or one runs in each appearance. The only other player ever to achieve the feat is Greg Maddux, who did so in his first seven road starts of the 1995 campaign.
Maddux went on to win his third of four consecutive NL Cy Young Awards that season. An AL Cy Young may be in the cards for Lugo, who is a consensus top-five contender for the honor here in 2024.
On the whole this season, Lugo is 9-1 with a 1.72 ERA, 1.009 WHIP, 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings and a 3.3 WAR. He leads all American League starting pitchers in wins, ERA, WAR and innings pitched, posting ten quality starts in 12 tries.
The Royals signed Lugo to a three-year, $45 million contract in December. He had just wrapped up his lone season with the San Diego Padres, going 8-7 with a 3.57 ERA, 1.203 WHIP and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
Lugo spent the previous seven years with the New York Mets, although he was primarily a relief pitcher during his time in Queens.
For his career, Lugo is 49-32 with a 3.30 ERA, 1.155 WHIP, 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings and a 13.9 WAR.
