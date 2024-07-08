Leadoff Man George Springer Goes Deep to Make Toronto Blue Jays History

Most career 3+ RBI efforts by a @BlueJays player when hitting from the leadoff position:

22- George Springer (Thanks to a 3-run homer in today's 5-4 win against the Mariners)

22- Shannon Stewart

17- Devon White

10- Tony Fernandez

8- Damaso Garcia

7- Junior Felix

7- Jose Cruz Jr. pic.twitter.com/KM8FHq2JZq