Los Angeles Angels Reliever Ben Joyce Clinches Win With Historic Strikeout

Ben Joyce’s strikeout of Witt was the first under pitch tracking (2008) of:



3 pitches, 3 whiffs, all 103.0+ mph



only other 3-pitch K all at 103+ mph in that span? Joyce on 8/3/24 of J.D. Martinez (called strike, foul, swinging strike)



h/t the wizard @JasonBernard_ https://t.co/jWk8LlhUTp