Shohei Ohtani on Track to Do Something Not Seen Since Ty Cobb in Baseball History
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium. The 6-3 setback put the Dodgers at 92-63 on the season. They are tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for the best record in the National League and the No. 1 seed in the looming playoffs.
While he didn't produce the same level of excitement as the previous two nights, Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani did still make an impact on the game, going 1-for-3 with a single, a run scored and a stolen base. That stolen base was his 53rd of the season and puts him on track to do something not seen since Ty Cobb back in 1909.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Shohei Ohtani is 2nd in MLB in both HR & SB
players to finish a season top-2 in MLB in both HR & SB:
1909 Ty Cobb
1908 Honus Wagner
Ohtani just has such a rare power and speed combination which is why this will be the first time we've seen this in 115 years. He trails only New York Yankees star Aaron Judge in home runs and is behind only Cincinnati Reds sensation Elly De La Cruz in stolen bases.
The 30-year-old is going to win the National League MVP as he's hitting .297 with 52 homers, 122 RBI and the 53 stolen bases. When he does win the MVP Award, he'll join Frank Robinson as the only players in baseball history to win the MVP in both leagues.
The Dodgers and Rockies will play again on Sunday afternoon.
