Shohei Ohtani leads the NL in HR and has 46 SB



players to lead own league in HR *and* have MORE than 40 SB in a season, since 1900:



1912 Tris Speaker (52 SB, 10 HR)

1909 Ty Cobb (78, 9)

1909 Red Murray (49, 7)

1903 Jimmy Sheckard (67, 9)



h/t @EliasSports