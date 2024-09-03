Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Steals 3 Bases, Continues Historic Push For 50-50 Season
Shohei Ohtani may have already joined several elite clubs in the MLB history books, but he doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.
The Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter went 2-for-4 with two runs, two walks and three stolen bases against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, doing his part in his team's eventual 11-6 win. It marked Ohtani's second game this season with three stolen bases, and his ninth performance with multiple swipes.
On the whole this season, Ohtani is now batting .292 with 44 home runs, 98 RBI, 46 stolen bases, a .993 OPS and a 7.1 WAR. He currently leads the National League in home runs, runs, slugging percentage, OPS, OPS+, total bases and WAR, on top of ranking second in stolen bases and RBI.
Ohtani became the sixth member of the 40-40 club back in August, and he now stands alone as the only member of the 44-44 club. He is currently on pace to finish the year with 51 home runs and 54 stolen bases, which would make him the first-ever member of the 50-50 club.
Prior to Ohtani, only one other player in the 40-40 club had exceeded 42 home runs – Alfonso Soriano, who had 46 homers and 41 stolen bases with the Washington Nationals in 2006. Ohtani's 46 stolen bases are tied with Alex Rodriguez for the second-most in the 40-40 club, trailing only Ronald Acuña Jr. and his 73 steals with the Atlanta Braves in 2023.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Ohtani is on the verge of becoming just the fifth player ever to lead their respective league in home runs while stealing over 40 bases. It has never been done in the live-ball era.
Ty Cobb and Tris Speaker were the last to achieve the feat – doing so in 1909 and 1912, respectively – but neither of them hit more than 10 home runs in those seasons.
Ohtani is set to return to Anaheim on Tuesday for the first time since he inked a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers in December. After winning two AL MVPs as a member of the Angels, the 30-year-old slugger is now pushing to win NL MVP across town in 2024.
The Freeway Series is scheduled to get underway at 9:38 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.