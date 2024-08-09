Milwaukee Brewers Offense Puts Together Historic Series Against Atlanta Braves
The Milwaukee Brewers routed the Atlanta Braves on Thursday afternoon, winning 16-7 at Truist Park. The Brewers are now 65-49 and remain in first place in the National League Central while the Braves are 60-54 and now fighting for their playoff lives. Atlanta is now 0.5 games back in the National League wild card picture.
The Brewers pounded out 20 hits in this one, with seven different players registering multi-hit games. Four different players had multi-RBI games as well. Milwaukee also hit six home runs in what was a continuation of a historic series for the offense as a whole.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
In the 3-game series in Atlanta, the @Brewers' offense piled up:
52 hits
34 runs
19 walks
8 home runs
6 stolen bases
No other team in MLB history has reached all of those numbers over any 3-game span.
It's been amazing what the Brewers have done this season. While this output focuses on the offense, to be in first place without Brandon Woodruff, Wade Miley, Adrian Houser or Corbin Burnes is remarkably impressive.
Also impressive is the development of rookie Jackson Chourio. Entering the season as the No. 2 prospect in the sport, he went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three runs scored and four RBI. He's now hitting .277 for the year with 14 homers, 50 RBI and 15 stolen bases. At just 20 years old, he's become the impact player that the team envisioned him.
The Brewers are back in action on Friday night when they take on the Cincinnati Reds at 8:10 p.m. ET.
