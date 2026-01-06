2 Big Free Agents Who May Have To Accept Short-Term Deals

The free agent market has grinded to a halt. As of this week, there are still several high-profile free agents left unsigned, and it remains to be seen how their markets will develop.

It has already somewhat become a theme that high-profile players are forced to settle for short-term deals, often with a higher dollar value and opt-out clauses after the first year or so.

Once again, that is likely going to be the case. A lot of top players are still free agents, and it might take a while for their markets to form. Here are two free agents that will likely have to settle for short-term deals.

Kyle Tucker

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) hits a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning for game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Kyle Tucker came into the offseason projected to land a deal north of $300 million. However, it’s January and he still hasn’t signed, which is a clear indicator that he may not get the deal he wants, much like Alex Bregman last offseason.

At a certain point, teams might be scared off by his contract demands. He still remains one of the top hitters in the league, but his market is moving very slowly.

Last year, he hit .266 with 22 home runs, an .841 OPS and a 4.6 WAR with the Chicago Cubs. They have seemingly moved on from him though, so that might impact his market some.

Bo Bichette

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning for game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Bo Bichette is another example of a player whose market is stalling. His recent injury history might be part of the problem. He was unavailable for the Toronto Blue Jays for the first two rounds of the playoffs, only returning after they got to the World Series.

Still, he is somebody that a lot of teams have interest in. Those teams just may not be willing to give him a long-term deal.

So, he may be forced to go the Bregman route and take a short-term contract. He hit .311 with 18 home runs, an .840 OPS and a 3.5 WAR last season, so there is still a lot of upside for the 27-year-old.

A lot of teams have a need for his services, but it’s looking very much like he’ll have to go for fewer years and potentially some opt-outs. We’ll see what his market looks like in the coming weeks.

