Milwaukee Brewers Pending Free Agent Hitting Historic Marks in Walk Year

(Primary) Shortstops in the NL with a season of 30+ home runs and 100+ RBI:@Brewers Willy Adames (30-101 via a HR tonight)

Trevor Story (37-108 in 2018)

Troy Tulowitzki (30-105 in 2011)

Ernie Banks (44-117 in 1955, 43-102 in 1956, 47-129 in 1958, 45-143 in 1959 & 41-117 in 1960) pic.twitter.com/NhjIhsYxZt