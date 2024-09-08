Milwaukee Brewers Pending Free Agent Hitting Historic Marks in Walk Year
The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies, 5-2, on Saturday in Milwaukee. With the win, the Brewers are now 82-60. They are an essential lock to win the National League Central and are still in contention for the top spot in the National League playoffs, though they are 3.0 games back of both the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers.
In the win, shortstop Willy Adames continued his incredible season by going 2-for-4 with a home run, his 30th of the season.
By hitting the 30 homer and 100-RBI mark, he's joined an incredibly rare group in National League history.
It should be noted that both Tulowitzki and Story had the fortune of playing their home games at Coors Field, and Banks is a Hall of Famer, so this is a truly special accomplishment for Adames.
The 29-year-old pending free agent is setting himself up for a massive pay day this offseason. In addition to the 30 homers and 101 RBI, he's hitting .253 with 18 stolen bases. He should be in line for a contract north of $140 million, which would put him in the same range as what Story and Javy Baez got heading into 2022.
A seven-year major league veteran with the Tampa Bay Rays and Brewers, Adames is a lifetime .248 hitter.
The Brewers are in action again on Sunday afternoon against the Rockies. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. ET as Kyle Freeland (COL) pitches against Freddy Peralta (MIL).
Peralta is 10-7 with a 3.75 ERA.
