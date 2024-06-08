Milwaukee Brewers' Speedster Does Something Not Done For Team Since 2017 on Friday
The Milwaukee Brewers shut out the Detroit Tigers on Friday night 10-0 to move to 37-26 on the season. After an offseason of turmoil, the Brewers are surprisingly in first place in the National League Central, owning a 6.5 game over both the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs.
Tobias Myers dominated on the mound for Milwaukee, going 8.0 shutout innings with five strikeouts, and Blake Perkins did something not seen for the last seven years of team history at the plate.
Per @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast on social media:
Blake Perkins is the first Brewers player with multiple triples in a game since Hernán Pérez in 2017.
Perkins went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBI. He's now hitting .260 with a .730 OPS for the year. The 27-year-old made his major league debut with the Brewers last year and has become an integral part of the roster. He's a .241 hitter over his short career with nine home runs and 11 stolen bases. These were the first two triples of his career.
In addition to his historic day, Sal Frelick went 2-for-4, Joey Ortiz went 2-for-5 and Brice Turang went 4-for-5.
The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET. Freddy Peralta will pitch for Milwaukee while Casey Mize gets the ball for Detroit.
Peralta is 4-3 this year and owns a 3.74 ERA. Mize, in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, is 1-3 with a 4.70.
Detroit is 31-31 on the year.
