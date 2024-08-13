Another Day, Another Home Run with a Historic Impact For Minnesota Twins' Royce Lewis

Royce Lewis has 32 career HR



only players with MORE in their first 110 career games:



Mark McGwire: 40

Cody Bellinger: 36

Rudy York: 35

Pete Alonso: 34

Ryan Braun: 34

Aaron Judge: 34

Fernando Tatis Jr: 34

Gary Sánchez: 33 https://t.co/m7HSRhirPn