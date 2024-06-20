Minnesota Twins Slugger Royce Lewis Joins Exclusive Company With Latest Home Run

Royce Lewis has 9 HR



only players with MORE in their first 15 games of a season:



2007 Alex Rodriguez: 12

1976 Mike Schmidt: 12

2019 Aristides Aquino: 10

2006 Albert Pujols: 10

2001 Luis Gonzalez: 10

1971 Willie Stargell: 10

1964 Willie Mays: 10 https://t.co/GXAh66a1bc