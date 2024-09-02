Minnesota Twins Slugger Ties Former American League MVP on This Historic List

Most home runs - American League player through their first 127 career games:

42- Mark McGwire

39- Rudy York

37- Aaron Judge

36- Gary Sanchez

35- Yordan Alvarez

33- Royce Lewis (Via his go-ahead 3 run shot in today's 4-3 @Twins win vs the Blue Jays)

33- Jose Abreu

33- Matt Olson pic.twitter.com/YDfCQ9RP26