Luke Weaver Taking on Historic Workload For New York Yankees This Postseason
The back end of the New York Yankees' bullpen was a major question mark entering October, but manager Aaron Boone has seemingly landed on quite the winning formula.
The Yankees held on to beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 in Game 2 of the ALCS on Tuesday night, surviving a relatively short start from ace Gerrit Cole. Last year's AL Cy Young winner lasted just 4.2 innings, placing a lot of pressure on New York's relievers in what was a 3-1 contest at the time.
Clay Holmes took over from Cole with the bases loaded, and although he let one of the inherited runners score on an RBI groundout, he escaped the frame otherwise unscathed.
As the Yankees' offense built out a four-run lead, Tim Hill and Tommy Kahnle each recorded holds by combining for 3.0 scoreless innings. That set up Luke Weaver to take the mound in the top of the ninth, as he has all playoffs long.
Weaver gave up a one-out, solo home run to José Ramírez, but got New York to the finish line nonetheless. Holmes got credit for the win as the Yankees went up 2-0 in the series.
Through six games this postseason, New York's bullpen has a 0.77 ERA and a 0.857 WHIP, far and away the best marks of the four remaining teams. Boone, pitching coach Matt Blake and bullpen coach Mike Harkey have been incredibly consistent with how they've managed the group as well, with Holmes and Weaver taking the mound in all six of the Yankees' playoff games thus far.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Weaver and Holmes are the seventh reliever duo in MLB history to appear in each of their team's first six playoff games. They are the first pair to do so in Yankees franchise history.
Only 2019 Adam Ottavino, 2009 Mariano Rivera and 2004 Mariarno Rivera had accomplished the feat individually prior to them, per Langs.
Holmes was New York's closer for most of the season, making the All-Star Game for the second time in three years. But while Holmes racked up a career-high 30 saves, his 3.14 ERA was his worst since arriving in the Bronx in 2021 and his 13 blown saves led the league.
Now, moving into a lower leverage role for the playoffs, Holmes has a 0.00 ERA and 0.750 WHIP this postseason.
Weaver, meanwhile, has thrived since taking over as the Yankees' closer. He opened October with a historic four-out save in Game 1 of the ALDS, and while his ERA is no longer perfect, Weaver still boasts a 1.29 ERA, 0.571 WHIP, 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings and four saves in the playoffs.
The 31-year-old journeyman joined exclusive company in the history books Tuesday as well, becoming the third pitcher ever to finish each of his team's first six games of a postseason. As noted by MLB.com's Sarah Langs, 2023 José Leclerc and 2017 Kenley Jansen are the only other members of that club.
Behind their shutdown bullpen, the Yankees will head out to Cleveland for Game 3 of the ALCS on Thursday. First pitch for that contest is scheduled for 5:08 p.m. ET.
