New Seattle Mariners Pitcher Makes Team History as 1,000th Player to Play For Organization
The Seattle Mariners lost to the Minnesota Twins, 6-3, on Wednesday night to fall to 20-17 on the season.
The loss was disappointing as Seattle has now dropped two of the first three games in the series, but it wasn't a total bust as reliever Kirby Snead made some fun team history in his season debut.
Per Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710:
Kirby Snead is up in the Mariners pen. When he enters the game he will become the the 1,000th all-time player in franchise history.
Snead got the call to the big leagues on Wednesday because of an unfortunate leg injury suffered by Tayler Saucedo in Tuesday's win. Snead tossed a scoreless inning, registering one strikeout and surrendering no hits.
The 29-year-old was signed this offseason and had begun the year in the minor leagues. He made his Major League debut back in 2021 with the Toronto Blue Jays and spent the previous two seasons with the Oakland Athletics. In 69 career appearances, he's now 2-4 with a 5.12 ERA.
With Saucedo likely sidelined for the foreseeable future, Snead will likely be called upon to get lefties out and to take middle innings, much like he did on Wednesday night.
The Mariners will look to even the series with the Twins on Thursday afternoon. First pitch from Target Field is set for 1:10 p.m. ET as right-handers Logan Gilbert (SEA) and Pablo Lopez (MIN) square off.
Gilbert is 3-0 with a 1.59 EA in the early going while Lopez is 3-2 with a 4.30 ERA.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.