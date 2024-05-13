Seattle Mariners Prospects See Significant Movement in Latest MLB Pipeline Update
The newest edition of the MLB Top 100 prospects list came out on Monday and it was good news for the Seattle Mariners, who now have four players in the Top 100.
Per popular Mariners' fan account @MarinerMuse:
Big positive movement for the Mariners in the latest MLB Pipeline Top 100 prospects update:
Cole Young (28)
Harry Ford (29)
Colt Emerson (51)
Lazaro Montes (85)
Young, Ford and Emerson have all moved up while Montes has entered the Top 100 for the first time. What's so interesting about this list is that the M's have been built on pitching for so long, it's a deviation to see nothing but hitters for them here.
The 20-year-old Young was a first-round pick of the M's in 2022 and is already in Double-A. He's hitting .235 with one homer and 13 RBI. He's also got six stolen bases.
The 21-year-old Ford was a first-round pick in the 2021 draft and is also currently in Double-A. He's hitting .252 with a .407 on-base percentage. He has four homers, 13 RBI and eight stolen bases.
As for Emerson, he was the first-round pick of the Mariners in 2023 and is playing at Single-A Modesto. He's battled some injuries this season but .295 in 16 games. He has two homers and 14 RBI.
Montes, the newcomer, is 19-years-old and also playing at Modesto. He's hitting .308 with 39 RBI in just 30 games.
At the Major League level, the Mariners are now 22-19 and will play the Kansas City Royals on Monday night.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.