New York Mets Offense Makes History in Win Over Philadelphia Phillies
The New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night in Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park.
The Mets were down 1-0 in the top of the eighth inning before rallying for five runs in that inning to take a commanding lead. Mark Vientos tied the game with a single before Brandon Nimmo hit a go-ahead single. Pete Alonso hit a sacrifice fly, J.D. Martinez singled and Starling Marte had a sacrifice fly to complete the scoring.
The Mets would ultimately win 6-2 but that eighth inning made some special team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
The Mets have scored 5+ runs in an inning twice this postseason (also in NLWCS G1)
it's the first time they've done so multiple times in a single postseason in franchise history
h/t @bmags94
These Mets just seem to have something special about them. From the "Grimace Mets" to the Jose Iglesias "OMG" song, to the Pete Alonso postseason pumpkin, they are finding more and more new ways to win over the last three months of the season.
While the American League playoffs will take Sunday off and resume on Monday, the National League playoffs will be back in action on Sunday.
The Mets and Phillies will have the early game, with first pitch coming at 4:08 p.m. ET. Luis Severino will get the ball for New York while Cristopher Sanchez pitches for Philly.
Severino was 11-7 on the season. He had a 3.91 ERA. Sanchez was 11-9 with a 3.32.
