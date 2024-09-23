NY Yankees' Aaron Judge, KC Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. Make History in AL MVP Race

This is only the 7th instance in modern baseball history (since 1900) with multiple batters with 10+ fWAR in the same season:



2024 — Judge/Witt Jr.

2002 — Bonds/A-Rod

1961 — Mantle/Cash

1948 — Musial/Boudreau

1927 — Ruth/Gehrig/Hornsby

1924 — Ruth/Hornsby

1921 — Ruth/Hornsby