New York Yankees Do Things Never Done in Baseball History as Miscues Pile Up in Game 5
The New York Yankees saw their season end on Wednesday night as they fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series.
The 7-6 loss was a crusher considering that the Yankees held a 5-0 lead in the fifth inning. But in the the top of the fifth inning, the Yankees made multiple errors, both physical and mental. Aaron Judge dropped a pop up, Anthony Volpe made a poor throw and Gerrit Cole failed to cover first base. They all added up to the Dodgers scoring five runs in that inning to tie the game. The Yankees took the lead again at 6-5, but the Dodgers scored two in the eighth for the eventual win.
New York had other blunders too, making unfortunate baseball history according to @OptaSTATS:
The Yankees are the only MLB team to:
blow a 5+ run lead
allow 5+ unearned runs
commit 3+ errors
commit catcher's interference
commit a balk
...all in the same game, regular season or postseason (since earned runs became an official stat in both leagues in 1913).
Every run in that fifth inning was unearned, so Cole officially gave up no earned runs in 6.2 innings of work. Austin Wells committed the catcher's interference in that eighth inning that saw the Dodgers take the lead and reliever Luke Weaver committed the balk.
While Wednesday was certainly a comedy for errors for New York, it was a great season overall. The team won the American League East and advanced to their first World Series since 2009. Now, they have real work to do this offseason and that starts with re-signing Juan Soto.
