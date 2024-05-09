New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Makes Statcast Era Baseball History with Mammoth Blast
The New York Yankees routed the Houston Astros on Wednesday night, 9-4, at Yankee Stadium. With the win, the Yankees are now 25-13 while the loss drops the Astros to 12-24.
The Yankees have won all six games this season against Houston, a shocking feat considering that the Astros have been in the ALCS for seven consecutive seasons.
In the win, the Yankees belted out 11 hits, but one hit stood out above the rest: A mammoth Giancarlo Stanton home run.
Stanton hit a 119.9 MPH home run, which was his second blast of over 118 MPH in as many days. Those blasts put him in some special Statcast Era history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
with 118.8 mph yesterday and 119.9 mph today, Giancarlo Stanton is the 2nd player with multiple 118+ mph HR in a calendar month
the other player ALSO DID IT ON BACK-TO-BACK DAYS:
Aaron Judge on June 10-11, 2017
Stanton is only hitting .228 on the year, but he is still showing that massive power. He has eight homers and 20 RBI now for the Yankees through his first 123 at-bats.
One of the best sluggers of the 2000s, Stanton has 410 career homers in his now 15-year career with the Miami Marlins and Yankees. He hit a career-high 59 homers back in 2017.
The Yankees will look for a sweep of the Astros on Thursday night. First pitch from New York is set for 5:05 p.m. ET as Ronel Blanco (HOU) pitches against Marcus Stroman (NYY).
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.