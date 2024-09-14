New York Yankees' Aaron Judge Matches Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth With Insane Season
Aaron Judge did more than just lift the New York Yankees to victory on Friday – he also carved out yet another spot for himself in MLB's history books.
The presumptive AL MVP favorite stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning, his team trailing the Boston Red Sox 4-1. Left-handed reliever Cam Booser tried to sneak a fastball by him, but Judge turned on it and sent it 369 feet to left.
The ball cleared the fence and Judge trotted around the bases, celebrating his go-ahead grand slam. The Yankees held on to win 5-4, further improving their chances of earning the top seed in the American League.
Judge, who also had a single and a walk in the winning effort, is now batting .321 with 52 home runs, 33 doubles, 120 walks, 130 RBI, eight stolen bases, an 1.143 OPS and a 9.6 WAR on the season.
According to Sports Reference's Katie Sharp, Judge joins Barry Bonds and Babe Ruth as the only players in MLB history to record at least 50 home runs, 30 doubles, 120 walks and 130 RBI in a single season. Bonds did it in 2001, while Ruth achieved the feat in both 1920 and 1921.
Even he didn't make his way onto that list, Judge still probably would have had his second MVP award in the bag. Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is keeping pace with Judge in WAR and boasts a higher batting average and more stolen bases, but the dominance that Judge has displayed at the plate this season as been largely unmatched.
The Yankees will look to win their fourth game in a row Saturday against the Red Sox, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.
