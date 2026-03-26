Former All-Star Makes Sense for Braves after Spencer Strider Injury

The Atlanta Braves have been hit hard by injuries thus far. They already were going to be without Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep to start the 2026 season, but things got worse when right-hander Spencer Strider suffered an oblique strain that will also keep him out for Opening Day.

Now, things have gotten a little bit out of control for Atlanta. Their pitching staff struggled in 2025 and sunk them to a 76-86 finish.

However, help is still available. Somehow, right-hander Lucas Giolito remains unsigned after a bounceback season with the Boston Red Sox. While he would not be ready right away for Atlanta, they could use all they can get.

Lucas Giolito makes sense for Braves

Sep 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Giolito missed all of 2024 after undergoing a brace procedure in his right elbow. Injuries were still somewhat of an issue for the veteran right-hander in 2025.

However, he still made 26 starts and went 10-4 with a 3.41 ERA while also striking out 121 batters in 145 innings pitched. If he can stay healthy, he could be a huge addition for a team like the Braves that desperately needs pitching help.

The Braves still have Chris Sale and Reynaldo Lopez at the top of their rotation, but with Strider, Schwellenbach and Waldrep all out to start the season, things have taken an unfortunate turn. Giolito can eat innings when healthy, and while not a true ace, he still makes sense as a middle-of-the-rotation arm that can plug a hole for Atlanta.

The Braves are hoping to bounce back after missing the postseason for the first time since 2017 last season. The health of their pitching staff is going to be a major key for them in 2026.

Adding Giolito would give them a better chance to stay in contention while Schwellenbach, Strider and Waldrep are out. The National League East is going to be a tough division with the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies still present, so it will be hard for Atlanta to actually get to the top.

But signing Giolito would make that a little bit easier as they try to flush their 2025 results and focus on a new season. It should be interesting to see what the Braves decide to do, but it's not a secret that they need some help with their starting rotation.

This is exactly where somebody like Giolito would come into play for Atlanta.