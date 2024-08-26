New York Yankees Star Juan Soto Continues to Climb Historic Home Run List
The New York Yankees beat the Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium to move to 77-54 on the year.
New York is now 1.5 games ahead of the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East and currently has the inside track at the top spot in the looming American League playoffs.
This Yankees win was special, as Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton each went back-to-to-back with home runs in the seventh inning. Judge actually hit two home runs, giving him 51 for the year. He's on pace to ecipse the 60-homer mark for the second time in three seasons.
With regards to Soto's blast, he's now got 37 for the season. An All-Star again this year, he's hitting .299 with an OPS of 1.035. He and Judge form perhaps the best duo in all of baseball. At the age of 25, he's making history each time he leaves the yard.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Juan Soto now has 197 career HR, 8th-most before turning 26, behind only:
Jimmie Foxx: 222
Eddie Mathews: 222
Alex Rodriguez: 216
Mel Ott: 211
Mickey Mantle: 207
Albert Pujols: 201
Frank Robinson: 200
That's a group of Hall of Famers and will-be Hall of Famers (Pujols) for the most part, so it's an incredible list for Soto to be a part of. He'll be a free agent after the season and will likely command a contract of more than $500 million.
The Yankees will play the Washington Nationals on Monday night with first pitch coming at 6:45 p.m. ET.
