New York Yankees Star Juan Soto Draws 2 Walks, Joins Mickey Mantle in History Books
Juan Soto has shown off plenty of power in his first few months with the New York Yankees, but that doesn't mean his elite plate discipline has tapered off in the slightest.
Soto led the National League in walks with 145 in 2021, 135 in 2022 and 132 in 2023. Through the first few weeks of 2024, he leads the American League with 28.
To this point in his career, which started back in 2018, Soto has drawn 668 walks. On top of that being 139 more than any other player in that span, the 25-year-old slugger is now on the verge of history thanks to his patience at the plate.
As noted by MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Soto's 668 walks before the age of 26 are tied for the most in league history. The only other player who has ever matched that mark is another Yankees legend, Mickey Mantle.
Of course, Soto doesn't turn 26 until October 25, so it's only a matter of time before he breaks Mantle's record.
Soto drew two walks against the Houston Astros on Thursday, but before that, he hadn't drawn one since May 1. Before that, though, he drew 21 in his previous 24 games.
The former Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres star also leads the AL in RBI, total bases and on-base percentage. He is batting .333 with nine home runs, 33 RBI, four stolen bases, a 1.016 OPS and a 2.2 WAR.
Soto and the Yankees are set to open up a road series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.