Often Criticized New York Yankees Slugger Makes Team History Not Seen in 12 Years
The New York Yankees took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five American League Division Series on Wednesday night by beating the Kansas City Royals 3-2 at Kauffman Stadium.
With the win, the Yankees are one win away from the ALCS, where they would meet the Detroit Tigers or the Cleveland Guardians.
The game was tied at 2-2 until Giancarlo Stanton hit a mammoth home run in the top of the eighth inning to give the Yankees the lead. The often-criticized star went 3-for-5 in the win.
His blast also made some team history not seen in the last 12 years, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
Giancarlo Stanton's HR is the first Yankees go-ahead HR in the 8th inning or later (postseason) since Raul Ibanez in Game 3 of the 2012 ALDS.
A former MVP Award winner, Stanton is in the 15th year of his career with the Florida Marlins and Yankees. He's a lifetime .257 hitter with 429 home runs. This season, he hit .233 with 27 home runs. Embattled because of his injury problems over the last few years, he's been a solid postseason contributor in his career. He's a .266 hitter in the playoffs with 12 homers and 27 RBI.
As for Ibanez, he was a lifetime .272 hitter who popped 305 career homers. He hit a career-high 34 homers in 2009 and also drove in 100+ runs in four different seasons.
He made the All-Star team in Philly in 2009 and helped them advance to the World Series that season, where they lost to the Yankees.
He played for the Mariners, Royals, Phillies, Yankees and Angels.
Game 4 of the ALDS is Thursday night.
