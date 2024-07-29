Matchup Between the Astros and Pirates on Monday Will Join Impressive Baseball History

This will be the 6th matchup between SP who were drafted the previous year, joining:



8/15/02: Mark Prior & Kirk Saarloos

9/7/90: Ben McDonald & Joe Grahe

8/6/84: Roger Clemens & Carl Willis

9/3/73: Craig Swan & Dick Ruthven

9/24/67: Rich Nye & Gary Nolan



