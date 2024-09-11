Phillies' Shortstop Trea Turner Moves Up Historic List Among National League Shortstops
The Philadelphia Phillies won an emotionally-charged game on Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays, winning 9-4 at Citizens Bank Park.
The benches cleared at one point and the Phillies scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth to pull away for the win.
Philly is now 87-58 on the season and is fighting for the top record in the looming National League playoffs.
Kyle Schwarber hit another leadoff homer in the victory while Trea Turner went 3-for-5 with two homers and four RBI.
With the multi-homer performance, Turner moved up an impressive list in National League history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most career multi-home run games by a (primary) shortstop in the National League:
24- Ernie Banks
18- Trevor Story
17- Trea Turner (Via 2 in Tuesday night's 9-4 @Phillies defeat of the Rays)
16- Hanley Ramirez
11- Barry Larkin
11- Troy Tulowitzki
10- Javier Baez
10- Corey Seager
The 31-year-old Turner has spent his entire 10-year career in the National League with the Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Phillies. He's a multi-time All-Star, a batting champion and a World Series champion (2019).
Lifetime, he's a .296 hitter with 168 homers and 275 stolen bases. This year, Turner is hitting .299 with 18 homers and 15 stolen bases. He's played just 104 games after missing time with injury.
The Phillies will be back in action on Wednesday night against the Rays with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Rays young flamethrower Shane Baz will pitch against Zack Wheeler. Wheeler is 14-6 with a 2.59 ERA.
