Phillies' Shortstop Trea Turner Moves Up Historic List Among National League Shortstops

Most career multi-home run games by a (primary) shortstop in the National League:

24- Ernie Banks

18- Trevor Story

17- Trea Turner (Via 2 in Tuesday night's 9-4 @Phillies defeat of the Rays)

16- Hanley Ramirez

11- Barry Larkin

11- Troy Tulowitzki

10- Javier Baez

10- Corey Seager pic.twitter.com/fgpXzRRrSQ