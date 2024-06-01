Rafael Devers Passes Jim Rice on Awesome List in Red Sox History
The Boston Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers on Friday night, 7-3, in Boston to get back to .500 at 29-29 for the year.
Tanner Houck did the work on the mound, throwing 7.0 strong innings and Ceddanne Rafaela did the work at the plate, hitting two home runs. However, Rafael Devers also chipped in offensively by going 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored.
That double put Devers at the top of a very impressive list in team history as well, according to @SoxNotes on social media:
That was Rafael Devers’ 423rd career extra-base hit, passing Jim Rice for the most by a Red Sox player at the age of 27 or younger.
1. Rafael Devers 423
2. Jim Rice 422
3. Carl Yastrzemski 409
Devers won’t turn 28 until October 24.
Considering that Rice and Yastrzemski are both Hall of Famers who are beloved in Sox history, it's incredible for Devers to now be standing alone at the top of that list. Also, had baseball played a full season in the COVID shortened 2020 season, Devers would have been at the top of this long ago.
The 27-year-old is hitting .278 this season with 10 homers and 26 RBI. Since debuting in 2017 he's become one of the most feared hitters in the entire American League. He has 182 lifetime home runs and seems likely to reach the 200 home run plateau later this season.
The Red Sox will play the Tigers again on Saturday with first pitch from Fenway set for 4:10 p.m. ET.
