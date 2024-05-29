Rafael Devers Ties Hall of Famer Jim Rice in Illustrious Team History
After a Monday afternoon drubbing, the Boston Red Sox rebounded to beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-3 on Tuesday night.
The Sox scored four runs over the first two innings against young stud Grayson Rodriguez and then added four more in the final two innings, moving to 28-27 on the season. Baltimore dropped to 34-19.
Rafael Devers went 4-for-5 in the win, rocking a triple and three singles. He also scored a run and brought in two more.
According to @SoxNotes on "X," Devers also moved into a tie with Hall of Famer Jim Rice in some illustrious team history.
That triple was Rafael Devers’ 422nd career extra-base hit, tying Jim Rice for the most by a Red Sox player at the age of 27 or younger.
T1. Rafael Devers 422
T1. Jim Rice 422
3. Carl Yastrzemski 409
Any time you can be in the same breath as a Hall of Famer, you've done something impressive. It's even more impressive considering that Devers won't turn 28 until October, so he'll have the whole rest of the season to take over the top spot and expand the lead. Furthermore, Devers only got to play 60 games in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so he could have moved into the top spot already had that been a full year.
After a slow start in 2024, Devers is now hitting .289 with 10 homers and 26 RBI. He's got a .928 OPS and anchors the middle of the order, especially in the absence of Triston Casas and Trevor Story.
The Red Sox will play the Orioles again on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. ET.
